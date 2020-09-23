Longtime volunteer firefighter dies while on the scene of a house fire in Marion, Va.

Pictured: Charles C. Woods

MARION, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department announced that one of their own passed away while on the scene of a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, Charles C. Woods, a firefighter and EMT, was helping to fight a house fire on North Overlook Drive in Marion just after 2 a.m.

It was reported that Woods was later found unresponsive in a tanker truck, after having filled the vehicle from a nearby hydrant.

Woods was taken to the Smyth County Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fire officials at Adwolfe said Woods is survived by his wife and two sons, who are also firefighters.

Woods served Smyth County as a volunteer firefighter since 1986 and in a release fire officials wrote in part, “Woods will sorely be missed and will forever be remembered as Firefighter “Dog Woods.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

