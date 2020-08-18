Longtime Milligan coach, administrator dies at 95

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Pictured: Walker visited Milligan’s campus this summer after the transition to Milligan University. (Courtesy: Milligan University)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Milligan University have announced the passing of longtime coach and administrator Duard Walker.

According to school officials, Walker died Tuesday morning in Johnson City at the age of 95.

Walker served at Milligan for 50 years and held many leadership roles including academic marshal, athletic director, coach and teacher.

At Milligan, Walker (far right) coached basketball, baseball, tennis, cross country, and track and field.

Walker is survived by his wife of 73 years, five children and their families, according to the release.

It was also noted that every one of Walker’s children graduated from Milligan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories