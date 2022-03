LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A longtime employee of Lee County has died from COVID-19.

Sharon Lawson, who worked for the county for over 31 years and was its only accounting employee, died Tuesday, according to county administrator Dane Poe.

Poe said Lawson was dedicated to her job right up until her passing. She was in the hospital for six weeks and continued to work there remotely.

Poe said Lawson’s dedication to her job is to be commended and she will be greatly missed.