HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The owner of a Hampton grocery store and longtime firefighter has passed away.

George Sutton Brown Jr. passed away Sunday, according to the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department. Brown served as both an active firefighter and later the fire department’s treasurer for decades, a post from the department states.

In addition to his work with the fire department, he also ran Brown’s Hardware & Grocery on Highway 321. The store, described by the fire department as a “cornerstone of the community,” offers a variety of supplies, including plants, hiking gear and basic essentials.

“He was a jack of all trades, always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need,” the Hampton VFD wrote. “Sutton’s generous spirit and kind heart touched the lives of many in Hampton.”