Longtime employees reflect on time at WJHL

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday marks News Channel 11’s 68th anniversary. There are some who have worked here for more than half of that time and they are still here.

For years, WJHL has sought young talent looking to climb the corporate ladder, but there have been several employees that have weathered the test of time and put in over 20 years. One of those is videographer and editor Doug Counts, who has been employed for over 35 years and feels the biggest change during his time is technology.

“You had people working on everything, people running cameras, and everything…when you went to shoot you had a clunky 20-minute tape and now you’ve got something the size of your thumbnail that will hold three hours,” Counts said. “The technology has just advanced so much.”

For others, like former videographer and current producer Dave McAvoy, who has been with News Channel 11 for 22 years, it has been about building relationships with people all across the country.

“I know people working in this business all over this country, from west coast to east coast,” McAvoy said. “And you still keep in touch with those people and, like I say, it’s like a family environment here and it’s always been that way and it still feels that way today.”

After 34 years, Chris McIntosh has seen a little bit of everything during his time at WJHL, where he has worked in production, been chief videographer, and now co-host for Daytime Tri-Cities. He says one thing has kept him around for so long.

“People. The people here are fantastic,” McIntosh said. “When you come into work every day and you got great people to work with, and you know, not everybody is going to get along 100 percent of the time, but 99 percent of the time people I have worked [with] here I consider family.”