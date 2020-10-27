Longtime driver for Washington Co., TN Highway Dept. honored for 44 years of work

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A retiring veteran of the Washington County Tennessee Highway Department was honored Monday night by county leaders.

“He was the first guy that rode out every morning and the first guy to come to work every morning, so you don’t find many people like that anymore,” said Washington County Highway Superintendent John B. Deakins, Jr.

Jessie Roberts drove snow ploughs for the county highway department during every blizzard since 1977.

Some estimate he spent 85,000 hours driving, serving the county by maintaining local roads.

Commissioners formally thanked Roberts Monday for 44 years of hard work.