Longtime Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputy passes away

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a former officer that spent more than 30 years with the force.

The sheriff’s office posted this image online, paying tribute to Deputy David Ryan. The office says Ryan passed away on Friday.

It was with deep sadness that we learned former Deputy David Ryan passed away yesterday. Deputy Ryan served with the… Posted by Carter County Tennessee Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 22, 2019

He served with the sheriff’s department as a deputy and reserve deputy during his career.

Hundreds of people took to social media, paying tribute to Ryan by leaving comments of encouragement for his family and remembering his time with the department.