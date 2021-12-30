Longtime Bristol PD officer retires after serving community for nearly 30 years

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol officials announced Thursday that a longtime police officer with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) has retired.

Capt. Charlie Thomas joined the city in 1992 as a public safety officer, working his way up through the ranks and later leading the Criminal Investigation Division.

After nearly 30 years of serving his community, Thomas retired on Thursday just days before the New Year, a release from city officials revealed.

Thomas has served as Captain of Patrol within BTPD since 2014 and is described to be “a patrolman at heart” who “most enjoyed face-to-face interaction with the public.”

His retirement, however, is not the end of his public service.

The release states Thomas will continue serving in his retirement by helping children in the foster care system.

The department wished Thomas well as he continues to lend a helping hand to his community, deeming him as a leader, mentor and friend.