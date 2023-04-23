JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A major, long-term traffic change is happening on West State of Franklin Road beginning on Monday, April 24 that will bring both directions of traffic down to one lane.

According to a release from Johnson City’s Public Works Department, the portion of W. State of Franklin Road between South Commerce and Buffalo Streets will see alternating lane closures for around four to six weeks while crews continue work on the West Walnut Street Corridor Redevelopment Project.

The release states, “During this timeframe the open lanes will shift based on the needs of the construction crew.” This portion of the roadway is located just in front of Founders Park.

Photo provided by JC Public Works

Drivers who can’t avoid the area are encouraged to expect delays, use caution in the construction zone and observe posted speed limits for workers’ safety.