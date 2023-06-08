KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new mural was unveiled in downtown Kingsport that designates the city as the birthplace of Long Island iced tea.

The artwork was painted on the backside of The Reserve cocktail bar, 201 E. Center St., by local artist Helen Shivell.

The mural features the claimed key ingredients in the original recipe: maple syrup, lemon, and lime.

Visit Kingsport says that, contrary to popular belief, Long Island iced tea originated on Kingsport’s Long Island, not New York’s. The group claims the drink was created in the 1920s by Charlie “Old Man” Bishop and later tweaked by his son Ransom, who added lemon, lime, and cola.

Long Island in Kingsport, also known as Long Island of the Holston

In 2018, Visit Kingsport launched a marketing campaign that involved a taste-testing battle between Kingsport and New York bartenders. Kingsport claimed victory but a New York bar owner called it a “rigged competition.”

Nevertheless, Visit Kingsport hasn’t backed down from its claim of the Model City being the true home of the original Long Island Iced Tea.

On Thursday evening, people gathered in the alleyway behind The Reserve for the unveiling of the mural.

“This is just a continuation of our promotion of being the home of the original Long Island tea,” said Lara Potter of Visit Kingsport. “It is an opportunity to talk about the tea, but more importantly, we’re talking about the history of Kingsport.”

Visit Kingsport has also created a Long Island Iced Tea Trail featuring special items that are being offered by local restaurants and businesses, from “Long Island pie” to “Long Island chicken sandwiches” to the adult beverage itself.

“We love for our local businesses to be supported,” Potter said. “We love for all Kingsport businesses to be supported because it’s a win-win for everybody. When they’re succeeding, we’re succeeding.”

Restaurants and businesses will be offering the Long Island Iced Tea Trail items during June.

More information about the Long Island Iced Tea Trail can be found on Visit Kingsport’s website.