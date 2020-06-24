Logan’s Roadhouse under new ownership, locations in Johnson City and Bristol reopen

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A major restaurant chain with locations in the Tri-Cities region is now under new ownership.

Nashville based SPB Hospitality is taking over operations and management of Logan’s Roadhouse and several other restaurant brands.

A news release read in part, “SPB Hospitality, LLC, (“SPB”) a multi-brand affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, has taken over operations and management of Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Brewery, Gordon Biersch, ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery. “

Photo: WJHL

The company said it is rehiring former team members and many Logan’s Roadhouse locations are now open.

When we reached out to the Bristol, Virginia Logan’s location they said they will be opening Wednesday at 4 p.m. and the Johnson City location is now open.