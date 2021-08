KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Tennessee Fraternal Order of Police is holding their annual car show fundraiser in downtown Kingsport.

Door prizes from gift cards to a Chevrolet engine will be given out to participants at the conclusion of the event.

The event will take place on Broad Street and Main Street from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cars must be pre-registered and a $20 fee must be paid to enter a car in the show. Proceeds from the event will go to charities that benefit children.