Locals who traveled to DC say they are now being associated with mob that stormed Capitol

(WJHL) — After violence erupted in Washington on Wednesday, some who went to peacefully protest say they are now being associated with the violent group that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

That includes a group of five people who left from Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport to attend the rally in the nation’s capital.

Ronnie Owens, the pastor at Higher Ground, was a member of that group. Owens says he is troubled that some believe he and others who were there that day were apart of the rioters.

“I turned on the news and I thought, ‘Woah, this is not what I’d been a part of, it’s not what I saw,'” said Owens, who says he is facing backlash for going to Washington this week. “Folks are really too quick to jump to judgment on categorizing groups. I don’t like that.”

Owens says he has also received praise for going.

“From folks saying ‘We’re proud that you went, we’re glad that you’re praying, we’re praying with you to some that totally mischaracterized who I was and what I was doing,” said Owens.

Like others from the Tri-Cities, Owens says he went to the Capitol to show support for the president and free and fair elections.

“I am glad I went. I felt the spirit of God very much there,” Owens said. “As a matter of fact, the spirit of God was so strong, I broke down crying several times.”

Arnold Hopland was another local who made his way to Washington.

“I didn’t expect to accomplish anything in particular other than to raise awareness that I believe the election had many many flaws in its execution and it needed to be examined carefully so we can correct it,” said Hopland. “I can’t imagine what objectives anyone had that did that, other than chaos and I suspect that it was carried out primarily by professional agitators.”

Hopland also faced backlash.

“As I was returning, all of the sudden, I got Facebook comments about me being a “white supremacist,” me being a “racist”… and that’s so far from who I am it’s inconceivable that anybody would think that,” Hopland said. “People have thought that they should take action against our business. I’m puzzled by that.”

Shannon Myers, another local who went, said: “It’s so easy to take something beautiful and spin it into something so unfortunately ugly, which in my opinion, we should be shining light on the good that happened that day.”

Myers said the experience is one he will remember forever.

“It was about to get together to love on the president, to love on fellow Americans and to celebrate this country’s freedoms and liberties,” said Myers. “I felt like God was talking to me and I felt like he was telling me that I need to be there, that I need to be a part of this experience, that I need to participate and contribute my energy in a positive way.”

Although Myers, Hopland and Owens say they did not see the violence and storming of the Capitol, Myers did see people who had red eyes and appeared to be crying.

“We did see people coming out throughout the day that had problems with their eyes. I think it was pretty clear. People were consoling them and being with them. I think that they had been maced,” Myers said. “Maybe they were some of the people who had actually been in there.”

Owens believes the president did not incite the chaos that took place.

“He encouraged the American folks to pray, he had a pastor pray over him and over the whole situation,” Owens said. “We had several prayers, he did not encourage anything like that, he said, ‘when we march, I’ll march with you.'”

Owens says he is proud of Rep. Diana Harshbarger, who taught Sunday school at his church for several years, for voting against certifying the electoral votes and pushing for an investigation of the election.

Five people died during Wednesday’s violence: a woman who was shot by Capitol Police, a Capitol Police officer who was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher, and three others who died from “medical emergencies.”

The FBI continues to search for those who stormed the Capitol.