JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than two weeks since deadly tornadoes swept across Middle Tennessee, people from the Tri-Cities are still helping victims get back on their feet.

Two people with the Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee spent Christmas in the disaster zone.

One of them is executive director Heather Carbajal.

“Any time there’s a disaster that displaces people from their homes, it’s devastating,” Carbajal said. “To have to process and cope with that level of loss, and then you add the holidays in and it just makes it that much harder.”

Carbajal said the emergency shelters have closed and now they are working on building long-term recovery plans.

“We are doing a lot of outreach into the community, going door to door in the affected areas, working with our partners to make sure people know that we’re here and that we’re available to support them,” Carbajal said. “We have what we call fixed sites, which is a physical location that people can come into to work one-on-one with a Red Cross volunteer.”

Carbajal said the easiest and best way to get assistance is for people to call 1-800-REDCROSS to set up an appointment with a volunteer.

For disaster victims, the road to recovery often involves a lot of steps.

“Even the simple things, how to replace your driver’s license, how to file an insurance claim, how to get supplies for your kids to go back to school,” Carbajal said.

She is among hundreds of Red Cross volunteers who converged on Middle Tennessee following the tornadoes.

There are also virtual volunteers, including one in the Tri-Cities, who are making phone calls and connecting people to resources.

“We have one person, for example, who is supporting disaster mental health,” Carbajal said. “So making phone calls to check in on people especially those who were injured or who lost a loved one to help them process and cope.”

Carbajal said it will be a long recovery and the Red Cross will continue to provide support.

“We’ve already seen long-term recovery groups starting to form in the community that we’re participating in,” she said. “The Red Cross is committed to being here through that we have a local chapter in both the Clarksville and Nashville areas. So once our deployed responders go home, we’ll still be here. We will still be helping people.”

Carbajal said they still need volunteers to train for disaster relief deployments and to also help at home.

“Because while I’m here and while our disaster program manager was here and our dozen volunteers were here, we had fires happening nearly every single day back home that we were still responding to,” Carbajal said. “We had youth education programs that we were still doing. We were still supporting our armed forces. Those things don’t stop just because disasters happen.”

To find more information on volunteering or donating, visit the Red Cross’s website.