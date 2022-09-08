JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – People around the Tri-Cities are remembering Queen Elizabeth II and sharing the memories they have.

Judy Johnson, a Jonesborough woman born in England, is still in the habit of drinking tea, even though she’s been in America for decades. It’s something she’ll never forget, just like the day Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.

“My grandfather got a television for the occasion,” Johnson said. “So we watched on TV.”

Johnson was in London for the Queen’s Jubilee celebration, the 70th anniversary, a few months ago.

“It was the most wonderful weekend because everything was decorated and thousands of people were out looking at the flags,” Johnson said. “They were so nice and friendly and everybody was so excited to celebrate.”

Johnson isn’t the only one who has fond memories of the queen, so does a familiar face in our community: Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA).

“I had the great pleasure and honor of escorting her in 2007 when she visited Virginia for the 400th anniversary of the founding of Virginia,” Griffith said. “I escorted her onto the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates, so I got to spend 10 or 15 minutes with her. She was a very warm and gracious person.”

No matter who you ask, it’s clear that the queen and the wealth of experience she brought to the table will be missed.

“It’s like when your grandmother dies, right, you have all of these good memories,” Johnson said. “So I think the thing to do is to focus on the positives, of the good things that she did and how she brought the country together.”

Johnson said she expects her home country to both celebrate and mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s life in the coming weeks. She expects grand gestures in keeping with the British culture and its appreciation of pomp and circumstance.