Locals react to projected presidential election

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Associated Press, Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Tri-Cities residents reacted to Saturday’s announcement, one referring to the Trump Administration’s allegations of voter fraud. A Johnson City resident told News Channel 11 that he believes these claims are true.

“I do believe there were fraudulent votes, and I do believe there were fraudulent ballot counting in these left-leaning states,” said Daniel Ludolph.

The 2020 presidential election marked historic moments in U.S. history — President-elect Joe Biden received more votes than any other candidate in history, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman elected to serve as Vice President.

“In the absence of her being a liberal Democrat, I’m happy to see a woman up on the executive branch,” said Ludolph. “I think it’s high time, and I think it speaks volumes to the fact that our country trusts female leadership just as much as it trusts male leadership.”

Another Johnson City resident feels differently about Saturday’s projection.

Ricki Smith identifies as a gay woman and feared for her rights with the possibility of Pres. Donald Trump’s re-election.

“I am a gay woman living in this area in town, so I have a lot of concerns about my rights with Trump winning,” said Smith. “So, I was really happy to hear that Biden won.”

Smith doesn’t see Saturday’s presidential projection as premature; rather, she believes the president elect could have been announced sooner.

“I don’t think it’s too soon to call it,” said Smith. “I honestly think it could have been called before now, and I don’t think the numbers will change. Personally, I think it’s trying to prolong the inevitable by doing recounts.”