Locally owned Olive Oil Divine products available at Food City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City business will now see its products on the aisles of area Food City stores.

According to releases from both Food City and Olive Oil Divine LLC, several of Olive Oil Divines products will be available at stores in Abingdon, Bristol, Boones Creek, Gray, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Kingsport.

“82% of Americans have been cooking at home more since the pandemic began, and that 35% of them are overwhelmingly ecstatic about their new-found passion for healthier shopping choices,” said Olive Oil Divine co-owner Greg Mueller. “Our products and cooking online recipes are key to making them “Kitchen Heroes”! Now Food City shoppers can make healthy gourmet meals they never thought possible.”

Olive Oil Divine began as a store in Bluff City in 2014. Food City shoppers can find the brand’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Aged Italian Balsamic Vinegar in stores and through curbside pickup.