Locally owned boutique opens in the Mall at Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Shoppers at the Mall at Johnson City can now enjoy a new locally owned boutique.

According to a release from Washington Prime, the company over the mall, Walkabout Sally is the latest store to open in the mall.

Walkabout Sally “features bohemian style clothing, tapestries and home decor,” according to the release.

This is the second Walkabout Sally in the Tri-Cities region.

The store opened on Thursday, July 30 at 11 a.m. on the upper level of the mall near the elevator.

“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at The Mall at Johnson City, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Ashley Grindstaff, General Manager, The Mall at Johnson City. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Walkabout Sally while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”

The boutique was founded by Sally Bissen and is based in Northeast Tennessee.

The release says Walkabout Sally will follow mall operating hours of 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday – Saturday and noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday.