Local youth group leader battling COVID-19 dies at 48, church says

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A local youth group leader who had been battling COVID-19 for more than three months died at 48 years old.

Holston Valley Baptist Church said in a post that Sam Doane died on Tuesday, July 27.

Two weeks ago, the community had circled together in prayer in hopes of Doane’s healing and recovery.

He leaves behind a wife, Meredith, and son, Peyton.

The entire family had been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time, but Doane’s condition had turned critical.

His church family asks the community to keep Meredith and Peyton in their prayers.

