Local WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local WWII veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday on Saturday.

Joe Lipford, who is turning 100 on August 15, served in the United States military and journeyed all over the world from North Africa to Italy.

After returning from the war, he worked in industrial jobs.

According to his grandson, Lipford has seen it all from a world war to a pandemic to the invention of radio, television, rocket ships and more.

Lipford married Kathleen Riley at Butler Baptist Church in December of 1946. The couple raised two daughters — Joleen and Glenna Sue.

When asked about his secret to living a long life, he said that you strive to live a clean life and always do what is right.

From all of us at News Channel 11, Happy Birthday, Joe!