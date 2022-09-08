GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local legend in a relatively obscure sport took home another title today in the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500, paving his way to Las Vegas to compete at the national level for the fourth time.

Fred Campbell, owner of Creative Masonry in Greeneville, Tennessee, has spent the last several years as the world’s best bricklayer if you’re going by national competition standards. From slinging mortar to intricately sculpting works of ceramic art, Campbell has over 40 years of experience after learning from his father at just 10 years old.

“It’s just proof that hard work pays off,” Campbell said. “I mean if you work hard, you can do anything you want.”

On Thursday morning, Campbell placed 673 leveled, mortared bricks across the span of an hour with the help of his partner Javier Molina. Campbell had to set every brick, but Molina ensured a steady supply of mortar and blocks as he went.

“For that one hour, you can’t waste any movements,” Campbell said. “You’ve got to put the brick in the wall.”

The SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500 serves as one of the industry’s highest honors and offers a Ford F-250 alongside cash prizes to match the prestigious custom mortar trowel that sets winners apart. On Thursday, Campbell and Molina won a trip to Vegas and their own custom trowels for the regional championship.

The Junior Bricklayer showcased local young talent Thursday as well, and Campbell’s daughter laid her own wall before her dad took the adult title. Industry pros said the event shows local businesses what their field might look like in a few years.

Aside from Campbell’s first-place performance, Aiden Valdivia and Salvador Cruz from A&D Masonry placed second with a total of 554 and JLP Pro Masonry’s Louis and Diego Perez took third with 486. JLP’s team laid a perfect wall, meaning that Louis’s handiwork received no deductions for errors.