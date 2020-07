JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A little rain couldn’t put a damper on a local woman’s 103rd birthday.

Zeda Davidson turned 103 on Tuesday.

One of Zeda’s family members, Jamie Tipton, said there were more than a dozen people gathered outside of The Waters of Johnson City to celebrate the milestone, while also remaining socially distant.

Courtesy: Jamie Tipton

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family members talked to Zeda through a window.

They celebrated with cakes, and gifts!