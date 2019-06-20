Local woman captures unsuspecting swimmers near sharks in Myrtle Beach

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Hawkins County woman on vacation in Myrtle Beach captured several images of sharks that have now been shared thousands of times on social media.

While sharks are in the photos, the people standing just feet away, seemingly having no idea a shark is in their vicinity, is more shocking.

Ginger Gilmer of Bulls Gap spoke to News Channel 11’s Justin Soto Thursday.

Gilmer said she took these photos on June 14th from her room on the 15th floor of a resort near the Cherry Grove Pier.

Gilmer said from what she saw, these sharks were swimming in waist to knee-deep water and were getting within 10 or so feet of people.

From her perspective, the people in the water had no idea the sharks were that close.

Her photos have now been shared thousands of times on Facebook.