Local volunteer firefighters help free dog whose head was stuck in pipe

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Clinch Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says they were called to one of their strangest situations yet to help a furry friend.

According to a post from the fire department, crews were dispatched to Sparrow Lane on Tuesday night, where a dog had its head stuck in a pipe.

The dog’s owner had tried different ways of removing the dog’s head from the pipe, but eventually called 911 for help.

When firefighters arrived, they tried applying Wesson oil to loosed the head from the pipe entrance, but that method proved to be unsuccessful.

The post says crews started cutting the pipe, but after some wiggling, members of Clinch Mountain VFD were able to remove the dog with no harm done.