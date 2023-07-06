(WJHL) – Among the many volunteer fire departments in the Tri-Cities, both the Hampton Valley Forge and Gray Volunteer Fire Departments hosted fireworks sales to raise funds for equipment.

Hampton Valley Forge Fire Department sold out of their fireworks on the evening of the Fourth of July. They raised money for equipment for their new ladder truck.

Chris Isaacs, Chief of the Hampton Valley Forge Fire Department, said they’ve raised over $20,000 from their sale this year.

“We’re still waiting on the credit card payments to all clear to verify the funding, but we’re in the low $20,000 range,” said Isaacs.

Isaacs said so far they are tied with last year’s funds which was a record year for them. He said 25% of their budget comes from this single fundraiser.

“The county gives us $67,000 a year to operate on,” said Isaacs. “The remaining of the budget, which is $100,000 a year is made up by this fundraiser and additional ones such as barbecue dinners and bass tournaments and things like that.”

Isaacs said their department did not respond to any firework-related calls during the duration of the sales.

However, Connor Morgan, a firefighter with the Gray Volunteer Fire Department, said they did receive a few calls.

“But nothing real serious, no firework injuries or anything,” said Morgan.

Morgan said this was their biggest firework fundraiser in the last five years. The funds will also help the department with the new fire truck they’ve ordered.

“We get 100% of the funds from this fundraiser and that helps us with everything we need,” said Morgan. “Truck, gear, keeps the department running.”

Morgan says the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department sold out of fireworks and sent customers their way. He thanks them for their help.

“We had this whole room full and we had two trailers full,” said Morgan. “And this is what we’ve got left behind. So, we sold we sold a ton.”

Both the Hampton Valley Forge and the Gray Volunteer Fire Departments thank the community for their support.

“Without the community coming out buying the fireworks, we wouldn’t be here,” said Isaacs.

“We want to say thank you to the whole community,” said Morgan. “As a whole, they’ve come out, supported us big time.”

The Hampton Valley Forge Fire Department expects to receive its new ladder truck in two weeks.

The Gray Volunteer Fire Department expects their new truck to arrive early next year.