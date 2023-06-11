CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Operating and maintaining a volunteer fire department is no easy task.

Volunteer firefighters usually balance a separate full-time job and the responsibility of helping community members in a time of need.

The Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department is one of 15 volunteer fire departments in Greene County working just to keep its doors open.

The NVFD shares a pool of wheel tax funds with other volunteer departments in Greene County. NVFD Fire Chief Cameron Waters said that total comes out to roughly $6,000 per year for each station.

Waters said that the department mainly relies on donations and grant applications to keep its equipment up to standard.

NVFD Lieutenant Calvin Trent said that routine maintenance of its trucks cost $7,000 last year. That price tag alone used up all of their wheel tax income.

“We would love to upgrade, we would love to get newer trucks,” Trent said. “We don’t even have the jaws of life. We would like to get a set of that.”

NVFD has several trucks that are well over 30 years old.

When vital equipment breaks, there simply aren’t enough funds to get replacements in quickly. The department currently has a ‘Do Not Drive’ sign displayed on one of its engines due to a portion of the dash being inoperable.

Chief Waters said that the engine is repaired at a shop two hours from the station and the cost to repair could take its toll.

“It’s unknown how much the total costs will be after you get the truck over there,” Waters said.

Despite the challenges, the group is committed to serving their community.

“We still have the capability, if need be, to help somebody in need,” Trent said.

NVFD is hosting its annual Hamburger and Hot Dog Supper on June 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its fire station, located at 5110 Rheatown Road in Chuckey. Proceeds from that event will directly benefit the station.