Local volunteer fire department selected for national ad campaign

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local fire department will be featured in a national ad campaign.

The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department was selected out of thousands of departments across the country to be the poster department for T-Mobile’s “Connecting Heroes” program.

T-Mobile is providing free phone service for all the department’s fire apparatus tablets and free service for all active firefighters.

The company offers this service to fire departments, rescue squads, police departments, and sheriff’s offices.

“The money that we’ve saved from paying for cell service for the devices in our trucks has allowed us to put that money back on equipment and we’ve not had to cut the number of trucks that have these devices because of trying to save money,” said Amos Halava with the fire department. “So it’s allowed us to keep it going in all trucks.”

T-Mobile flew in a production team yesterday and spent eight hours interviewing fire department members and getting shots of them in action for the ad campaign, which will be used to show other agencies about the service and how to use it.