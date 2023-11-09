ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that more than $757,000 in grant funds will be awarded to 131 small businesses as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program.

The program is designed to leverage local marketing money with matching state funds to increase tourism and spending in the off-season, a release said.

Across the state, over 1,3000 jobs will be supported by the grant.

“Driving tourism during the off-season is part of our strategy to grow Virginia’s economy,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said. “These programs will help bring in year-round overnight visitation which will support small businesses and jobs in localities across Virginia.

Below are regional businesses that will receive funding.

Abingdon, Virginia Abingdon CVB – $10,000 Round the Mountain Artisan Network- $10,000 Friends of Southwest Virginia, Abingdon – $10,000 William King Museum of Art – $5,000 Virginia Highlands Festival, Inc. – $5,000 Blue Hills Community Market – $5,000 Historical Society of Washington County – $4,300

Meadowview Tumbling Creek Cider Company – $5,000

Marion The Lincoln Theatre – $5,000

Saint Paul Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority – $10,000

Chilhowie The Chamber of Commerce of Smyth County – $10,000

Bristol Believe in Bristol – $10,000 Birthplace of County Music, Inc. – $5,000

Damascus Adventure Damascus Inc. – $5,000

Gate City Town of Gate City – $10,000

Lebanon The Russell Theatre – $5,000



“Late Fall and early Spring are slower seasons for Adventure Damascus Bicycles and Sundog Outfitter,” said Anna-Blake Wright, Co-Owner of Adventure Damascus. “Our Do It in Damascus campaign allows us to encourage families to explore the outdoors through bike riding and also venture through Damascus to other small businesses, restaurants, and rental properties in downtown and along the Virginia Creeper Trail.

The VTC will have an additional Marketing Program grant and sonp[rpship rounds opening through 2024. For more information on how to apply, click here.

For a complete list of funding recipients, click here.