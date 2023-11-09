ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that more than $757,000 in grant funds will be awarded to 131 small businesses as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program.
The program is designed to leverage local marketing money with matching state funds to increase tourism and spending in the off-season, a release said.
Across the state, over 1,3000 jobs will be supported by the grant.
“Driving tourism during the off-season is part of our strategy to grow Virginia’s economy,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said. “These programs will help bring in year-round overnight visitation which will support small businesses and jobs in localities across Virginia.
Below are regional businesses that will receive funding.
- Abingdon, Virginia
- Abingdon CVB – $10,000
- Round the Mountain Artisan Network- $10,000
- Friends of Southwest Virginia, Abingdon – $10,000
- William King Museum of Art – $5,000
- Virginia Highlands Festival, Inc. – $5,000
- Blue Hills Community Market – $5,000
- Historical Society of Washington County – $4,300
- Meadowview
- Tumbling Creek Cider Company – $5,000
- Marion
- The Lincoln Theatre – $5,000
- Saint Paul
- Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority – $10,000
- Chilhowie
- The Chamber of Commerce of Smyth County – $10,000
- Bristol
- Believe in Bristol – $10,000
- Birthplace of County Music, Inc. – $5,000
- Damascus
- Adventure Damascus Inc. – $5,000
- Gate City
- Town of Gate City – $10,000
- Lebanon
- The Russell Theatre – $5,000
“Late Fall and early Spring are slower seasons for Adventure Damascus Bicycles and Sundog Outfitter,” said Anna-Blake Wright, Co-Owner of Adventure Damascus. “Our Do It in Damascus campaign allows us to encourage families to explore the outdoors through bike riding and also venture through Damascus to other small businesses, restaurants, and rental properties in downtown and along the Virginia Creeper Trail.
The VTC will have an additional Marketing Program grant and sonp[rpship rounds opening through 2024. For more information on how to apply, click here.
For a complete list of funding recipients, click here.