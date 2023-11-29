KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local veterinarian believes a new respiratory illness affecting dogs has made its way to the Tri-Cities.

The illness causes dogs to develop a cough that can stick around for weeks.

While there has been no official confirmation of cases in Tennessee, the illness has been confirmed in 14 other states.

Those at the Cherry Point Animal Hospital in Kingsport feel they have been seeing cases of this unknown respiratory illness for months.

“There’s been no diagnosis. You know, we don’t know if it’s a virus. We don’t know if it’s a bacteria. We don’t know exactly what’s causing it at this point,” owner and veterinarian Andy Cherry said.

Cherry said the illness has been prominent in dogs coming from boarding facilities, pet daycares, and dog parks.

When dogs come into the animal hospital with symptoms, they are not testing positive for known illnesses.

“We’ve done multiple respiratory panels looking for the common causes of respiratory viruses or respiratory infections, and we have not come up with any determined diagnosis for that,” Cherry said. “So what we can basically test for, we’re not coming up with a positive for.”

The illness appears to affect larger dog breeds than smaller ones and sometimes cases become so severe they progress to pneumonia, Cherry said. He said some dogs in the area have died.

“I don’t know what they’re using for reporting system in that, but there’s been cases referred to UT (University of Tennessee) by multiple of my colleagues in this area already.”

He said dogs with underlying conditions may be more susceptible to having the illness progress more severely.

“Typically, you see it takes about seven to ten days as an incubation period, meaning it’s seven to ten days from contact before they show clinical signs,” Cherry said.

“I think the majority of them could go without any medical intervention, but we do usually put them on antibiotics and cough suppressants to help prevent pneumonia from developing.”

The illness is highly contagious, he said.

“If you can, do not board your animal, stay away from dog parks, you know, decrease the frequency of grooming and daycare at this point would be the most important thing,” Cherry said.

Cherry said due to the holidays, it may be more difficult to avoid boarding. However, Cherry Point and other facilities are working to keep facilities clean.

“Have patience with your health care providers in this situation,” Cherry said. “They’re doing the very best they can.”

Cherry said in the future there might be a vaccine. However, right now they’re still trying to diagnose the illness.

“Multiple universities now are studying it, trying to find the virus or causative agent, whether it’s a bacteria or a virus,” Cherry said. “And from that, that usually progresses to developing a treatment or a cure or a vaccine for prevention. But those things can take years.”