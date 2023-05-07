BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Honor Flights of the Appalachian Highlands, an organization that strives to honor veterans, took local vets on a trip to Washington DC. Veterans were given the opportunity to visit memorials and tell their stories. They returned home to Bluff City Sunday evening with major support from the community.

Bill Booth, a local veteran that went on the trip, said it was a memory he will never forget.

“It was great to see all the monuments, and for these men that had given their lives for our freedom,” said Booth. “To say that we still care, living with all the problems in the world, we have so many people that still care.”

Veterans said they were overwhelmed by the support from the community when they arrived back home.

“To see those people even waiting in the rain to bring us in,” said Booth. “The welcome here, that was just fabulous to be welcomed home.”

Bluff City Mayor Jeff Broyles felt honored to be able to host a welcome home celebration for the veterans.

“It’s an honor politically, but it’s more of an honor personally,” said Broyles.

Broyles is a retired army veteran, he served for 30 years.

“It was a dual-purpose pleasure for me and for us here in Bluff City to be able to host it,” said Broyles

Booth said many people in Washington DC thanked them for their service, but one experience with two young boys is a specific moment he said touched his heart this weekend.

“These boys they stepped out in front of me and stuck out their hand and they said, well, we want to thank you for our freedom,” said Booth. “A lot of people have been saying, thank you for your service, but this little boy said, thank you for our freedom.”

Veterans who served during World War II, the Vietnam War or the Korean War are eligible to receive a trip to Washington DC through The Honor Flights of the Appalachian Highlands.

