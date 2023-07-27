JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local veterans gathered to honor those who served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Korean War as Thursday marked the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean armistice.

Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion held a ceremony at the Washington County/Johnson City Veterans Memorial Park.

Veterans of the Korean War, veterans of other wars, and a Korean War Gold Star son were in attendance.

“We did the job,” veteran Fred Himselwright said. “We went over for a country we did not know, a people we did not know, and we fought to maintain freedom.”

The Korean War is often called the “forgotten war,” as it took place between World War II and the Vietnam War.

During the ceremony, the names of local soldiers who died in the war were read aloud and a bell was rang for each. The ceremony also included the playing of Taps, a presentation of the missing man table, and the laying of a wreath. A Korean War veteran and Korean pastor also spoke.