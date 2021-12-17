Local veteran reunited with military medals and more

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A thrift store find led to a local veteran being reunited with his military medals.

John Drury was working in his art studio when he received a call from a stranger.

The call was from Nancy Brown, a volunteer at a Greeneville thrift shop, who found a box of military items. There was also a name with the box.

After some internet research, Brown found Drury’s phone number.

“I was so excited that I had the right person that I called the first time and to hear his voice, it was exciting,” Brown said.

The box contained medals, emblems, and even a few diplomas.

“The medals don’t mean so much to me as the fact that somebody understood that the medals were important to a soldier, important to someone who has served and brought them home, that’s what’s important to me,” Drury said.

Drury served in the Air Force and fought in Vietnam and Desert Storm.