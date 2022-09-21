(WJHL) – As businesses prep for a pumpkin-spiced fall, the American Cider Association has added local cideries to a list of must-see brewers with harvest events in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Virginia Cider Trail serves as a who’s-who of the cider industry, and a press release said that 20 different businesses will celebrate the changing of the season.

“Fall in Virginia is a beautiful and incredibly significant time for our cidery partners,” said Michelle McGrath, executive director of the American Cider Association. “We’re excited to see our Virginia Cider Trail partners celebrate this season and bounty of the commonwealth. We invite Virginians to ask the cideries they visit more about what apples they use in their fermentations. It’s a lot of fun to explore the different varieties!”

Two celebrating members of the Cider Trail are in News Channel 11’s coverage area: Sugar Hill Cidery of Norton and Tumbling Creek Cider Company of Abingdon.

Tumbling Creek Cider Company is set to celebrate the fall with a Farm to Table Supper on the 26th, and will offer farm tours during the Chilhowie Apple Festival.

The Cider Trail also has a digital arm, a free program for cidery visitors that offers special deals and entries into a yearly raffle.