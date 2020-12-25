Local utilities report power outages amid Christmas Eve winter storm

(WJHL) — Several local utilities are reporting power outages as a winter storm impacts the region.

Here are the latest outages:

Appalachian Power

Tennessee
Hawkins County – 71 customers
Sullivan County – 358 customers

Virginia
Buchanan County – 19 customers
Dickenson County – 762 customers
Russell County – 104 customers
Scott County – 213 customers
Smyth County – 301 customers
Washington County – 733 customers
Wise County – Fewer than 5 customers
Wythe County – 81 customers

BrightRidge

Various outages each impacting 50 or fewer customers

BVU

More than 561 customers without power in the Industrial Park Road area.

Erwin Utilities

Erwin Utilities says power should now be restored for all customers. An outage caused by a downed tree earlier Thursday evening affected about 800 customers.

Greeneville Light & Electric

513 customers

Holston Electric

455 customers

This story will be periodically updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

