Local utilities report power outages amid Christmas Eve winter storm

(WJHL) — Several local utilities are reporting power outages as a winter storm impacts the region.
Here are the latest outages:
Appalachian Power
Tennessee
Hawkins County – 71 customers
Sullivan County – 358 customers
Virginia
Buchanan County – 19 customers
Dickenson County – 762 customers
Russell County – 104 customers
Scott County – 213 customers
Smyth County – 301 customers
Washington County – 733 customers
Wise County – Fewer than 5 customers
Wythe County – 81 customers
BrightRidge
Various outages each impacting 50 or fewer customers
BVU
More than 561 customers without power in the Industrial Park Road area.
Erwin Utilities
Erwin Utilities says power should now be restored for all customers. An outage caused by a downed tree earlier Thursday evening affected about 800 customers.
Greeneville Light & Electric
513 customers
Holston Electric
455 customers
This story will be periodically updated.