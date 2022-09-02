JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the state health department, there are five monkey pox cases in the Northeast Tennessee region. Though numbers are low, local universities said they are monitoring the situation.

Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, shared the latest protocol and symptoms to look out for.

“Headache, fever, then they get swollen lymph nodes that are painful and then they get a rash that follows a very specific sequence,” Wykoff said. “It starts like you can see it but you don’t feel it, but then you can feel it, then it’s fluid-filled, and then it breaks open and it finally crusts over.”

Wykoff said for college students that have just gotten back to school they shouldn’t worry too much because there are only certain situations where they can contract the virus.

“It requires that bare skin on bare skin, so just being at a football game or something probably isn’t going to be a risk factor,” Wykoff said. “If an individual is diagnosed, they’re asked to isolate typically until the lesions crust over and then what would happen is anyone that they’ve been in direct personal skin-to-skin contact with would be notified.”

ETSU released a statement Friday saying that they are following case numbers closely.

“We are continuing to monitor state and federal guidance, including CDC recommendations, case counts and public health measures in our region to protect the health and wellness of our students, faculty, and staff.” ETSU

Tusculum University also responded Friday, saying they plan to adopt appropriate measures when needed.