JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local labor union official is concerned about a proposal to enshrine Tennessee’s right-to-work law in the state’s constitution.

The proposal is unpopular with unions, with officials saying that making right-to-work a part of the Tennessee Constitution would make it more difficult to change the law in the future.

Ken Osborne, an officer at UA Local 538 Plumbers and Steam Fitters, warns against making such a permanent decision.

“If you encode this into the state constitution, you’re locked in. Okay? We want the workers and the families of the state of Tennessee to have the flexibility and the freedom, if they want to later on maybe 10, 20 years down the road, if they want to make an amendment to it, they can do so without opening up a state constitutional convention,” Osborne said.

Right-to-work laws give employees the right to work regardless of their union member status.

Gov. Bill Lee called the chance to secure the right-to-work in the state’s constitution a “unique opportunity to preserve freedom.”

Voters will have the opportunity to vote on the issue when it appears on the ballot on Nov. 8.