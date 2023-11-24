JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following Thanksgiving, all eyes begin to focus on the upcoming Christmas holiday. Early into the holiday season, Christmas Tree farms open their doors welcoming those looking to purchase a real tree for their homes.

For many across the region, it has become a tradition to choose and cut their own trees.

“Just the experience of cutting a tree or buying a tree that’s already cut, bringing it home, making it a family event,” John Ayers, Co-owner of Roan Valley Tree Farm said. “Putting the stand on and trimming and making sure the kids have a chore of keeping the water in it. I mean, it’s just something that families enjoy.”

Ayers and his brother Steve co-own Roan Valley, a family farm operating since 1975. Ayers said throughout the years, he has seen more people searching for real trees, leading to a growth in demand.

“I’ve heard this year, younger folks are leaning towards trying their first [live] tree and that’s a good thing for tree farmers to hear,” Ayers said.

The demand for live trees has risen so significantly that Ayers said it has become harder to keep up.

“We used to be up near a thousand, but we’ve been down to a few hundred now,” Ayers said. “We bring pre-cuts from our farm in North Carolina to make up the difference. But we can sell an unlimited number here. I mean, it basically comes down to we just don’t have enough.”

Ayers said they made the decision to open after Thanksgiving due to the limited amount of choose-and-cut trees.

Despite the low supply of trees, Ayers said he has appreciated watching families continue the tradition of picking out a real tree.

“It’s always been family-oriented,” Ayers said. “I’m seeing grandchildren now coming in that I loaded their grandparent’s tree when I was young. And it’s a tradition with that family and most of the time it’s a strong tradition that sticks with them.”

Real Christmas trees come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Those visiting the farm say it’s the variety that makes the trees special, no two are identical.

“The tree is always going to be a different shape, different size,” Brady Rust, visiting from Maryville, Tennessee said. “The fake tree is always the same.”

Rust and his wife Leah have always chosen a real tree for their home. Now, they said they are continuing the tradition with their daughter, Evelyn.

“It’s just the experience,” Leah Rust said. “And getting [Evelyn] out and letting her see the process of picking the Christmas tree. And she loves decorating it now that she’s two.”

Roan Valley Tree Farm is located at 440 Okolona Road in Johnson City. For more information, click here.