TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – This Labor Day weekend, an estimated 137 million Americans are expected to hit the road or airport, according to AAA.

Travelers from all over the country, and even the world made their way through the Tri-Cities this weekend. Canadian Daniel Sirard said he’s having an amazing Labor Day weekend in the United States.

“Traffic was fine,” Sirard said. “Traveling was fine, I mean vacation was great.”

Sirard, like so many others, has been embracing the ability to travel since pandemic restrictions have slowed. Mike DeRisso and his wife, Maria, said they had some hesitations about their own trip initially.

“I’ll tell you what, two months ago I was very concerned about the trip,” DeRisso said. “I figured we were going to have to put a lot more money aside for gas.”

Drivers said a slight gas price decrease is a relief this holiday weekend as they enjoy the last of their summer vacation time.

The Tri-Cities Airport was also a popular destination this holiday weekend, and luckily, travelers said more people haven’t caused more flight delays.

Ana Nunez said she started her journey at the Charlotte airport where things were a little more hectic.

“I mean this is a small airport, so it’s been pretty good so far,” Nunez said. “It wasn’t delayed or anything like that.”

There are a couple more days left of the Labor Day weekend, and travelers plan to make the most of it.

“We’re both warm weather people, so this is kind of like the last hurrah,” Maria DeRisso said.