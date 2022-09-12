FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The state of Tennessee has earmarked millions of dollars in investment for broadband internet in the area, according to a press release.

In grants announced by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, over $446 million in grants will be spread throughout the state to help modernize internet infrastructure.

Of that total, around $13 million in funds are slated to go to News Channel 11’s coverage area.

According to Lee’s announcement, the Greeneville Energy Authority will receive $8,262,340.32 in grant funding for work in Greene County. SkyBest Communications, which covers parts of Carter and Johnson counties, will also receive $5,700,655.92 for broadband expansion.

“People are moving to Tennessee from across the nation in record numbers, and we have an obligation to prepare our state for continued growth,” said Gov. Lee. “Our strategic investments in broadband infrastructure will ensure our rural communities are connected and have every opportunity to thrive.”

The grant’s funding was provided by American Rescue plan funds and managed by the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund.