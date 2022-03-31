KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students on the Kingsport Youth Engaged in Leadership and Learning (Y.E.L.L.) Mayor’s Youth Council are on a mission to make a difference. Their latest undertaking is a free webinar addressing eating disorders.

“Our job as the Community Service Committee is just basically to find volunteer opportunities and to try to help out the Kingsport area,” said Y.E.L.L. member Rachael Spillett.

This webinar will address types of eating disorders, factors that could lead to eating disorders and signs or symptoms, as well as treatment options. They have brought in a professional therapist, Liza Incorvia, MA, LPCC, MFT, to lead the seminar and are also working alongside The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative.

The topic of eating disorders came from a conversation about mental health during one of their monthly meetings.

“We were just talking about what we thought was important to discuss in the community or what things we should focus on,” said Kate Dixon, Y.E.L.L Member. “As young adults, a lot of us came up with mental health issues…someone brought up eating disorders, and we decided that that’s something that people rarely talk about, but it’s an issue that a lot of young people struggle with.”

The presentation is open to everyone, but the group felt it was important to target health care providers and educators because of how much time they spend with students and the influence they can have on their lives.

“We found that a hierarchical approach so to speak, in tackling this issue would be very beneficial in that we could reach out to those who teach us and help to teach them about this issue so that they could then pass that knowledge on to us,” said Eliza Smith, Y.E.L.L Member.

The teens said the topic can be tricky to broach, so spreading awareness can create more safe spaces for those who are struggling.

“The kid that’s going through something sensitive, like an eating disorder, they might not want to open up about it to their parents, maybe that might be a little bit too close to home,” said Dixon. “But for teachers and for health care professionals, those are people that they see every day and are comfortable enough with.”

After picking the topic, the group reached out to The Emily Program due to its reputation. A representative from the program then put them in contact with Incorvia who agreed to speak.

Members say setting up the seminar opened up their eyes to just how helpful the community could be.

“It was surprisingly easier than I thought it would be,” said Kousha Sadeghi, Y.E.L.L. Member. “Because we’ve I didn’t know I could reach out this well. And like, I didn’t know that people could be this helpful.”

The seminar is Thursday, March 31 from 12 to 2 p.m. Registration will remain open until the event starts. Registration also provides a link to a video version of the event after it ends.

To register click here.

To get involved with the Y.E.L.L program, visit the Kingsport Chamber website.