JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After rounds of state and regional competitions, one local teen is on her way to a hefty scholarship for her oratory skills this weekend.

According to a press release from the American Legion, Ashley Tuell of Johnson City advanced to the finals stage of the national High School Oratorical Scholarship Program on Saturday.

The Indianapolis championship was decided Sunday after deliveries from the three remaining contestants, and each earned one of three scholarships to the school of their choice:

1st – $25,000

2nd – $22,500

3rd – $20,000

Out of 50 contestants from across the country, Tuell landed as the runner-up to Emma Noble of Birmingham, Alabama. With her 2nd place rank, the Providence Academy junior will receive $22,500 off of her continuing education.

Tuell’s entry was sponsored by her local Legion Post 24.