JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On December 3rd, 16-year-old Xander Pierce passed away following a battle with cancer.

Pierce was a joy to know, and an inspiration to those who knew him.

“He really kept incredible faith and was very inspiring to others and very caring for others,” said Jason Pierce, Xander’s father.

Xander was diagnosed with Fibrolamellar Carcinoma. This is a form of liver cancer that only occurs in one in five million people, according to the National Cancer Institute.

He was a fighter, overcoming many challenges throughout his life. In October, Xander underwent surgery, one he was prepared for.

“Surgery was the one that could be the most successful but also had the greatest risk,” said Mitzi Pierce Henley, Xander’s Mother. “Zander was not going to sit around and not be proactive.”

Because of the risk, Xander’s family was told there was a high chance he could die during the procedure. But Xander was a fighter.

“We saw a number of miracles and a number of times when he surprised everybody with his fighting spirit and surviving and beating the odds,” said Jason.

From Hospital staff, to friends, and family, everyone spoke highly of Xander. His parents say the way he lived his life should be an inspiration to all.

“I’m just so proud of who he was,” Jason said. “The way he loved, the way he lived, the way he fought so hard and the way he inspired so many other people.”

Xander’s impact throughout his life continues to inspire others. His strength is something his mother said others can look to.

“I had several people tell me that there’s been plenty of times they’ve been depressed or sad and then they think, ‘well, if Xander can do this, I can too,'” said Mitzi. “I’ve heard that phrase the most, ‘If Xander can do it, I can to.'”

Xander’s family asked for continued prayers for them and Xander’s younger brother.