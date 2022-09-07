KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local business is expanding its offerings to prepare for fall, with a focus on spooky flavors.
According to a release from Honey Bee Butters, which is run by 14-year-old Daimiyan Menya, several new Halloween-themed kinds of butter are available for purchase:
Spooky Sweet
- Cookies and Scream – Oreos and Marshmallow Cream
- Autumn Harvest – Apple Pie Spice, Honey and Cinnamon Sugar
- You Got Ghosted – Mini Marshmallows, Cinnamon Graham Crackers and Chocolate
- Pumpkin Patch – Pumpkin Puree, Vanilla Bean and Brown Sugar
- Boo Berry – Blueberries, Lemon Zest and Honey
Spooky Savory
- Vampire Ammo – Roasted Garlic, Herbs and “A Hint of Sweet Heat”
- Bloody Mary – Rosemary, Sun Dried Tomatoes
- Big Bad Wolf – Bacon Grease, Garlic and Caramelized Onion
- Witch’s Brew – White Pepper and Cajun Spices
- Your Costume’s Corny – Street Corn flavors with Cilantro, Chili Pepper and Cotija Cheese
Prices are $3 for a small (2.5oz) container, $6 for a medium (5.5oz) container or $10 for a large (8.5oz) container.
All orders are processed through Honey Bee Butters’ Facebook Page.