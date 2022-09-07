KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local business is expanding its offerings to prepare for fall, with a focus on spooky flavors.

According to a release from Honey Bee Butters, which is run by 14-year-old Daimiyan Menya, several new Halloween-themed kinds of butter are available for purchase:

Spooky Sweet

Cookies and Scream – Oreos and Marshmallow Cream

Autumn Harvest – Apple Pie Spice, Honey and Cinnamon Sugar

You Got Ghosted – Mini Marshmallows, Cinnamon Graham Crackers and Chocolate

Pumpkin Patch – Pumpkin Puree, Vanilla Bean and Brown Sugar

Boo Berry – Blueberries, Lemon Zest and Honey

Spooky Savory

Vampire Ammo – Roasted Garlic, Herbs and “A Hint of Sweet Heat”

Bloody Mary – Rosemary, Sun Dried Tomatoes

Big Bad Wolf – Bacon Grease, Garlic and Caramelized Onion

Witch’s Brew – White Pepper and Cajun Spices

Your Costume’s Corny – Street Corn flavors with Cilantro, Chili Pepper and Cotija Cheese

Prices are $3 for a small (2.5oz) container, $6 for a medium (5.5oz) container or $10 for a large (8.5oz) container.

All orders are processed through Honey Bee Butters’ Facebook Page.