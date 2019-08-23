Local teacher nominated for ‘LifeChanger of the Year’ award

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local teacher is receiving recognition on a national level for his work both in and out of the classroom.

Hampton High School CAD teacher Daniel Arnett has been nominated by an anonymous former student for the national “LifeChanger of the Year” award.

According to the National Life Foundation website, “LifeChanger of the Year is sponsored and run by National Life Group and the National Life Group Foundation. Since its inception in 2006, the goal of the National Life Group Foundation is to do good in the communities in which we live and work by supporting nonprofit and educational organizations. We do this in a number of ways, including providing grants through our Foundation, giving our employees 40 hours of paid volunteer time annually, sponsoring events, and offering in-kind donations.”

HOW COOL: Hampton High School teacher Daniel Arnett has been nominated for the national “Lifechanger of the Year” award! He was nominated by anonymous former student! More details: https://t.co/nCZDMgVA79 (I may be a little biased, Arnett was my middle school football coach 😅) pic.twitter.com/fWGfxVTFdx — Curtis Carden (@Curtis_Carden) August 22, 2019

The person that nominated left issued kind words for the teacher on his “LifeChanger” page.

“Mr. Arnett is a wonderful teacher and mentor. He has not only prepared me for college, but a career,” said his nominator. “He has taken my classmates and I to compete in SkillsUSA and TSA regional, state, and national competitions. I have been to states I would have never had the opportunity to see if it had not been for him. Also, he has given us the opportunity to go sightseeing and do extra activities. Mr. Arnett has encouraged, supported and taught me to become a better student and person.”

To learn more, visit the following link.