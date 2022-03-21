NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) officer who saved a mother and her 4-year-old twin daughters from a wrecked and burning vehicle in April 2021 will be recognized for his heroism in Washington, D.C. in May.

Cpl. Leon Odom, who works as a correctional officer at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) in Mountain City, will receive a National Corrections Medal of Honor and has also been named as a Silver Medal honoree.

One Voice United selected Odom to receive the awards after the April 9, 2021 impromptu rescue saved the lives of three people when a vehicle crossed a highway median and hit two trees before bursting into flames. The off-duty correctional officer rushed to the crash scene, where he discovered the mother, the driver, unconscious with two girls trapped in their car seats.

Odom used a knife to cut a girl free from her restraints as the car continued to burn, returning for a second time to rescue the other girl as the car seat began to melt, according to a TDOC release. Odom rushed back to extricate the mother.

All three vehicle occupants and Odom sustained several burns but have since fully recovered. On May 12, Odom will be formally recognized at the Medal of Honor awards banquet during National Law Enforcement Week. To learn more, click here.