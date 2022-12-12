ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two students from Elizabethton High School (EHS) have been honored as some of the best singers in the nation.

EHS students Emmaline Grubbs and Gabriel Short were named to the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Honor Choir and sang in the 2022 All-National Honor Ensembles last month near Washington, D.C..

Photo: WJHL

Only seven students from Tennessee were chosen for the mixed choir of 239 singers.

Tonight, Grubbs and Short were honored at the Elizabethton High School Choral Concert. They’re both accustomed to success in singing competitions.

They both won first-chair honors in Tennessee’s All-State Choral competition last spring.