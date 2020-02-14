David Crockett HS student competes at National Navy JROTC Air Rifle Competition

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn, (WJHL) – A David Crockett High School Navy Junior R-O-T-C- student went up against the best of the best in the entire country this weekend..

Sophomore Alexis Fisher qualified against thousands of cadets nationwide to earn a spot at the “Navy JROTC National Air Rifle Championship” in Chandler, Arizona.

Out of over a thousand cadets, she was one of the top 108 from across the country that made it.

What made her weekend even more amazing is the fact she was the only one there without her coach by her side.

“The girl next to me was an individual with her coach. Her coach tried to help a little bit. I know a few other coaches went up to my grandmother and said how impressed they were I was there without a coach and how mature I was,” said Fisher.

Fisher and her fellow cadets will compete in an ROTC Jr. Olympic qualifier in Anniston, Alabama later this semester.