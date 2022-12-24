JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christmas Eve, the day before the Christmas holiday, or as some like to call it, the last chance to grab a gift.

Although you may not find the best deals this close to Christmas, many stores open their doors on Christmas Eve so you can rush in for those last-minute items.

In Downtown Johnson City, a local shop called Boomtown and Co. said they’ll extend their hours past 3 p.m. if they still have shoppers coming in.

“We do specialize in all the t-shirts and we have lots of Christmas shirts and we specialize in things that people want to wear on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, it makes for good photos,” said Christy Leonard, manager of Boomtown and Co.

Most stores are open today but may close early, so be sure to check with the store before you rush out.

“I feel like we’re very blessed to be able to be open. It’s very nice to cater to the local citizens and I love that people shop local,” said Leonard.