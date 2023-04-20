NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Northeast Tennessee lawmaker has resigned after a bipartisan state subcommittee found he violated the General Assembly’s policy on workplace discrimination and harassment.

A memorandum from the House Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee found that Representative Scotty Campbell (R-Mountain City) violated the policy. The memorandum, dated March 29, states the subcommittee met after receiving a complaint against Campbell.

News Channel 11 obtained Campbell’s April 20 resignation letter, which simply read:

“I resign form the Tennessee House of Representatives. Effective immediately.” Scotty Campbell

News Channel 11’s Tennessee Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien spoke with House Speaker Sexton Thursday. Sexton said he had received a resignation letter from Campbell, which was accepted.

Campbell represents Johnson County along with parts of Carter, Hawkins and Sullivan Counties.

“Based upon the completed staff investigation, the Ethics Subcommittee finds that Representative Campbell violated the Policy,” the memorandum states.

The memorandum, which was sent to Sexton, contained no further details related to the complaint or the complainant. It also states that “discrimination and harassment in any form will not be tolerated.”

The General Assembly’s Policy on Workplace Discrimination and Harassment states that any member who engages in discrimination, harassment or retaliation of any kind “is subject to corrective action.” Examples of prohibited conduct listed in the policy included the creation of a hostile work environment, sexual harassment and retaliation.

Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter also issued a statement regarding Campbell’s resignation Thursday.

“While we are just learning of the events that have transpired which have resulted in the resignation by State Representative Scotty Campbell, our office will work with our County Commission regarding the appointment of the individual who will complete the term on behalf of Johnson County,” Potter stated. “The public will be notified of the process and of any pending meetings regarding this matter.”

Campbell was re-elected to office in 2022 after running unopposed. He serves as a member of the Criminal Justice Committee, the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee and the Transportation Committee.

The House Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee is made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, none of whom represent Northeast Tennessee.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Campbell, along with other state representatives from Northeast Tennessee, regarding the subcommittee’s findings. None have responded as of 3 p.m.