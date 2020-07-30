Local, state organizations join together to host Red Sand Project to raise awareness for human trafficking

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department joined with state departments and organizations to host an interactive art exhibition to make the public aware of the issue of human trafficking.

According to a release from the health department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development joined together with Sullivan County to host the project’s exhibition.

The project, which started in 2014, uses red sand that can be poured into sidewalk cracks by participants, symbolizing the human trafficking victims that have “fallen through the cracks.”

The project is held every year on July 30, International Day against Trafficking in Persons.

You can learn more about human trafficking and the red sand from local resources like the I-81 South Welcome Center in Bristol, the I-26 Welcome Center in Kingsport, the YWCA in Bristol and the health department’s office in Blountville.

For more information on the issue, click here.

To learn more about the Red Sand Project, click here.